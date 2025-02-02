John Calipari reminds Kentucky fans who owns the state after massive win in Lexington
By Tyler Reed
College basketball was at a pinnacle on February 1st. The Duke Blue Devils took on the UNC Tar Heels, and the main event featured John Calipari returning to his former Kentucky home to take on the Wildcats.
The atmosphere in the building leading up to the opening tip was one that I had never experienced in person before.
The crowd anxiously awaited for Calipari to enter the arena, where he was booed mercilessly. However, then the ball was tipped.
The Wildcats jumped out early to an 18-12 lead, which led Calipari to call an early timeout. But after that timeout, it was all Arkansas.
Once the Razorbacks took the lead, they never gave it back in their 89-79 win over the Wildcats. The Razorbacks were led by three former Wildcats, DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero, and Zvonimir Ivisic.
When the final horn sounded the look on the faces of the Big Blue Nation looked like they could spit venom.
In the end, it was their former coach getting what is arguably the biggest win he's had in nearly a decade.
Although Calipari had every right to dance on the graves of BBN, he kept his words classy in the postgame press conference and looked more thrilled that the moment had passed.
The game was a harsh reminder to Kentucky fans that Calipari can still find talent, and when they feel like they have a purpose, that talent can play lights out.
Calipari's return to Lexington will forever be known as the night he reminded the Wildcats that sometimes your greatest hits still have a little bit of magic.
