Is FIFA actively trying to ruin the World Cup with its bizarre expansion plans?
By Matt Reed
FIFA is never content with its product despite the fact that soccer is the biggest sport on the planet and the World Cup tops all other sporting events by a very wide margin.
The 2026 World Cup in North America will already be the biggest one in the tournament's history when a record 48 teams compete across three countries; Canada, Mexico and the United States. However, it already appears that FIFA is looking to go even bigger than that in future events.
Reports started circulating Thursday that FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Co. want to expand once again in time for the 2030 World Cup in a one-off format that will feature an astounding 64 countries.
The 2030 edition will already be a logistical nightmare with matches taking place on multiple continents, however, while 64 teams would obviously love to be competing it's simply way too many in a tournament that should be valuing the exclusivity of the best ones playing.
With FIFA's viewpoint always revolving around the unbelievable revenues it can generate, it's highly likely their latest plan will come to fruition, but that doesn't mean it's what fans want. In the current FIFA World Rankings, Jordan sits in the 64th position, and it's doubtful viewers would be exactly thrilled to watch a team of their stature compete.
