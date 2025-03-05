The 2026 World Cup final could look very similar to the Super Bowl
By Matt Reed
The FIFA World Cup somehow continues to become a larger spectacle with each passing tournament, and president Gianni Infantino has even bigger plans for the next edition of the competition when it arrives in North America next summer.
The World Cup will have halftime entertainment, similar to that of what the Super Bowl has included, and now it's gotten the attention of a wider audience that's begun speculating who would perform in front of the world's largest sporting event.
The obvious question becomes; who could we see performing at halftime? Especially considering the magnitude of the event and the fact that the World Cup is a global phenomenon, it would have to be a musician or group that transcends just an American audience.
That could mean global superstars like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake or even Post Malone could take the stage at MetLife Stadium. However, it's highly unlikely any musical act will be confirmed for some time as FIFA continues to build the anticipation for the tournament.
Now, this wouldn't be completely unprecedented for soccer to make a move like this, especially after some of the more recent global tournaments have gone down similar routes.
Ahead of the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa, renowned artist Shakira performed his iconic hit 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' before Spain topped the Netherlands in one of the most memorable title matches in the history of the competiton.
Meanwhile, the UEFA Champions League has even dabbled in a similar practice with American DJ Marshmello performing before the 2021 final where Chelsea defeated Manchester City.
