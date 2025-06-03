Inter Milan involved in massive soccer scandal with fake sponsorships
By Matt Reed
Inter Milan were one win away from capturing the UEFA Champions League title this season before losing to Paris Saint-Germain, but the club's recent loss might be the least of their concerns after news broke about a potentially devastating scandal.
Italian soccer has been the subject of big sports scandals over the years, but Inter's alleged malfeasance could really be high up on the list if they're actually charged with their wrongdoing.
A new report out of Europe says that Inter Milan wrongly stated that the club received over 300 million Euros from made up Asian sponsors over a four-year period as a way to get around UEFA's Financial Fair Play laws.
To make matters worse, the Italian football federation also played a role in the scandal after reportedly helping Inter avoid sanctions that would've set the club back, especially given the fact that some of their fanbase's ultras have mafia connections.
