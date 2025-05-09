Inside the NBA crew takes a basketball break to learn a new sport
By Matt Reed
The NBA Playoffs are more dramatic than anything fans have seen in recent years, but the Inside the NBA crew on TNT decided to take a little break from the action to take on a new sport.
The show has always been known to be unconventional television, which is what makes it one of the best sports programs out there when Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal make fools of themselves doing random challenges and simply joking around.
On Thursday, that trend continued when the crew learned to play tennis. Surprisingly, some of the guys actually had some solid swings, but there were also some funny moments.
When Barkley was trying to hit the target, Shaq stood in front of him to taunt the former NBA talent and he had a hard time accomplishing his goal.
