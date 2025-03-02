Auburn players bring out the belt after dominating victory over Kentucky
By Tyler Reed
The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of the greatest season in the program's history. On Saturday, the Tigers traveled to Lexington in hopes of earning their third win ever over Kentucky in the Bluegrass State.
Those hopes soon became reality, as from the opening tip, the massive SEC matchup was all Tigers. Auburn would pick up the impressive 94-78 victory.
The Tigers were strong favorites before tip, but that didn't stop the team from celebrating like it was 1988, which was the last time they earned a victory in Lexington.
It was a celebration of epic proportions by the Tigers' players. A few players found some belts from the Tigers faithful in attendance and began whipping imaginary Wildcats.
The kids today have a celebration known as "belts to (another word for donkey)." The celebration drew the annoyance of some in the Big Blue Nation.
However, the simple solution to this would be the Wildcats winning the game. Something the team is never going to do when they go 4 of 17 from the three-point line.
The Tigers have proven time and time again that they are the top team in a stacked SEC this season. However, there's no question the SEC Tournament will be a battle royale of epic proportions.
The Tigers will have no easy tasks with their final two matchups in the regular season. The team awaits two top-25 matchups against Texas A&M and hated rival Alabama.
