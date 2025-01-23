Hawai'i Women's Basketball team set to wear fan-designed uniforms (PHOTOS)
By Tyler Reed
College basketball fans are in the thick of conference play. In just a few short weeks, the men's and women's leagues will be waiting to hear their names called during bracket reveals.
While the teams may think March is a long time away, fans certainly have it on their radar, especially fans of teams who may see their program on the bubble.
For the Hawai'i Women's team, a chance to go to the big dance may only be in store if the team can win their conference championship.
However, one thing is for sure: if the Rainbow Wahine don't make the big tournament, at least they will have some of the best uniforms to grace college basketball this season.
When the program takes on the UC Davis Aggies on Saturday, they will be wearing the first ever fan designed uniforms in all of college basketball.
The Rainbow Wahine will be hosting Beeman's Bigger Bash on Saturday, a celebration for their head coach, Laura Beeman.
The celebration will include free admission for anyone under the age of 18, 1,000 bobbleheads of Coach Beeman to the first 1,000 fans to arrive, and 1,000 shirts to be given away.
It sounds like Saturday will be a can't miss day of Hawai'i Women's Basketball. One thing is for sure: it will be hard for anyone in the country to top these uniforms for the rest of the season.
