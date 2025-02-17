Adidas continues to hold the crown of worst college basketball uniforms
By Tyler Reed
Call me old school if you want, but sometimes, I feel like the changing of uniforms is done far too much.
Some schools have legendary looks that don't ever get changed (shoutout to the Alabama football team.)
However, sometimes legendary brands are forever scarred by uniform changes (I'm looking at you, Kentucky, and your 90s denim).
RELATED: Tulane baseball drops Mardi Gras themed uniforms that will have you wanting more
There's been a lot of bad looks in the history of sports. Now, it appears that Adidas is writing another chapter of "What were they thinking?" with the creation of their new college basketball uniforms.
No, these are not practice jerseys or a customized jersey that someone has purchased from Temu. These are actual uniforms.
The logos not being in the center are enough to make me gag. Then I look at the sides of the uniform and wonder if they were going for a Pablo Picasso look.
These jerseys just scream a Christmas gift given by a grandparent that your parents make you wear, and then you get clowned by everyone at school.
There's no way that the fine folks at Adidas are heading to the office today with a spring in their step unless they are proud of making monstrosities.
It should be a back to the drawing board moment for one of the biggest brands in sports. However, what they've done to iconic programs like Kansas and Indiana with these uniforms should involve being questioned by Congress.
Next time, let's make jerseys that fans can actual be proud of.
