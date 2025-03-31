The Cincinnati Reds are making history for all the wrong reasons
By Tyler Reed
Nobody does MLB Opening Day quite like the Cincinnati Reds. The city of Cincinnati is basically shut down, as fans fill the streets to celebrate the return of their beloved Reds.
However, nobody can disappoint their fanbase more than the Reds. The long-running joke around the franchise is that everything falls apart after the MLB All-Star break. However, the past few seasons, the franchise has been letting the fanbase down a little earlier.
RELATED: New York Yankees' custom bats raise eyebrows after 20-9 win over Brewers
But, each spring, the Reds give hope to their followers, and the start of this season was no different, as new manager Terry Francona has brought a new life to the hopeful expectations.
After blowing the opening day victory, the Reds dropped two out of three against the San Francisco Giants to start the season.
Now, for most teams, that could be just a tough start to the season and time to move. However, for the Reds, it has become a nightmare statistic that doesn't even sound real.
According to Joe Danneman of FOX 19 Cincinnati, the Reds have lost 32 straight series when the team loses the first game of the series.
Excuse me? That can't be right, can it? Listen, everyone knew Francona had his work cut out for him when he got to Cincinnati. If anyone can break a curse, it is him. However, getting the Reds to the top will be no easy challenge.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Dodgers star Kike Hernandez flexes World Series ring with hilarious NSFW photo
NBA: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos
CBB: Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers
NFL DRAFT: Tetairoa McMillan video has people dropping NFL Draft stock, but they shouldn't
VIRAL: Nets' Drew Timme making NBA splash, South Park references from team go viral