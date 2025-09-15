Golden State Warriors owner chose Jonathan Kuminga over EuroBasket winner in 2021
Jonathan Kuminga has become something of a headache for the Golden State Warriors this offseason. The restricted free agent has made it clear he wants to leave. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga hasn't been able to grow as he hoped during his time with the franchise.
For their part, the Warriors have found Kuminga unable to completely accept the role of an understudy on a team stacked with champions. He has been actively dissatisfied with his role, despite not having the outright quality to establish himself as a starter. But all of this could have gone differently.
“Lacob has been a central figure in Kuminga's NBA career since the beginning," Shams Charania reported. "Bob Myers was team president and Dunleavy assistant general manager when they drafted Kuminga in 2021.
"They gave the collective green light, but Lacob was a driving force in the selection when others, including a few on the coaching staff, voiced a Franz Wagner preference, sources said.”
Wagner has developed into a borderline All-Star with the Orlando Magic and just helped Germany win EuroBasket 2025. He was picked 8th overall, going right after Kuminga in the draft. Considering his development and exemplary attitude, hindsight suggests that Joe Lacob got it wrong.
The Warriors' owner is trying everything in his power to work things out with Kuminga. Even now, one wouldn't bet against the 22-year-old blossoming into a perennial All-Star in the right situation. It just seems like a virtual guarantee that it won't be with Golden State.
