NBA star Draymond Green doesn’t believe in Bills superstar Josh Allen
The NFL season has begun, and the world of sports is abuzz with talk about who's going to win it all this season. As always, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are among the favorites to emerge as champions, and the quarterback's incredible talent is the reason for that.
However, it can't be denied that true postseason success has eluded Allen. And while he still has plenty of years left to change that, NBA and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green certainly isn't a believer. He recently suggested that the Bills' man may not have what it takes to win it all.
"Just because he's a damn good quarterback, doesn't make you the guy," Green said about Allen despite the Bills' epic 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. There are people that will question what expertise Draymond has in the matter, but Green's an active member of the sports media at this point.
And while this is a wild claim, even Allen's staunchest supporters do have to admit that having zero Super Bowl appearances at this point isn't ideal. The 29-year-old has been NFL MVP, along with three Pro Bowl selections. Despite this, he only has two AFC championship appearances to his name.
This might be the season for Josh to shut down all the haters, including Green. However, if he falls short at the business end of the season once again, then the four-time NBA champion might not be the only person questioning what he can accomplish in the league.
