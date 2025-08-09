Damian Lillard acknowledges Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns loyalty
For years within the NBA, Damian Lillard had been the face of loyalty. Having been with the Portland Trail Blazers for 11 years, he was known as the superstar who refused to consider leaving. And even though he's since had a stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, many still respect his loyalty.
Dame is back in Portland as of this offseason and will now likely finish his career with the franchise, as it should always have been. An NBA player in a similar position to where he was a few years ago is Devin Booker. And Dame recently spoke about Book's commitment to the Phoenix Suns.
"“When I think of loyalty, I think of being true to who you are. It’s who you are and what you represent," Dame said. "He’s standing on his square about what he wants to accomplish.
"It’s not about what everybody else is doing. He’s standing on what he wants to do and who he is, and I think that’s the most important thing.”
It's hard not to think that Dame's definition of loyalty is a bit different than what it used to be, considering his own choices. The point guard has always been true to himself, though, and at least on that, no one can question his take.
As for Booker, the Suns look set to launch into a new rebuild. Despite having been in the league since 2015, he's still only 28. And for now, it looks like he's willing to stick with the franchise that drafted him and see where it all goes.
