Nikola Jokic makes wild ‘beer’ comment after being eliminated from NBA Playoffs
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets got obliterated in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. They took an early lead in the first quarter of the highly-anticipated matchup, but OKC came roaring back and ultimately won the game 125-93.
This was a disappointing end to the year for the 3-time MVP and his team. Jokic is known for enjoying his rest during the offseason, he will undoubtedly be seen with his horses this offseason. But he gave an honest answer about his plans for the coming days and how he's going to start the offseason.
"And we will see now," Jokic said when asked about what he will do during the offseason. He hilariously added, "But for now, like the next couple of days, there's gonna be a lot of beer, probably."
The Nuggets were close to making it to the Western Conference Finals, but Aaron Gordon's untimely injury, along with an out-of-form Jamal Murray, meant they couldn't get the job done. Jokic was also surprisingly inefficient during the series.
Making a joke like this is very fitting for who the Joker is as a person. However, in light of their recent loss, some might not take him talking about drinking a lot of beer too well. Luka Doncic has received hate for his love of beer in the past, and Nikola might just have opened himself up to some of that, too.
