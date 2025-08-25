Gilbert Arenas says Damian Lillard is better than Kyrie Irving
There are ongoing debates within the NBA community about the rankings of certain stars in all-time lists. The GOAT debate largely dominates this discussion, but Top 5s, Top 10s, and other such lists are a dime a dozen.
This also involves positional debates. In the modern era, Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving are both among the most skilled guards the league has seen. But their careers have followed different trajectories. And Gilbert Arenas has now given his two cents on why he thinks Dame is greater.
RELATED: Dirk Nowitzki torn over whom to support after Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic
"You know, if Dame was in a bigger market, trust me, we wouldn't be even having this discussion," Arenas said. "Kyrie is a three-time All-NBA player, Dame is a seven-time; that means he was top guards in the NBA for seven years.
"I guarantee you, if we had taken the names off it and said, 'Which one is Kyrie?' You would all went to Damian Lillard and say, 'That's his stats.'"
It is true that Damian Lillard led the Portland Trail Blazers as a no. 1 option for years, while Irving failed to do so during his time with the Boston Celtics. However, Irving has hit the biggest shot in the modern era and can claim to have been key to a championship win.
This is a difficult one to call, and it would likely depend on what the person making the decision values. Most fans of the NBA would say that both are equally great in terms of skill and accomplishments.
