NFL Draft hopeful sued by former Arizona State teammate: report
Running back Cam Skattebo electrified Arizona State all the way to the Big 12 championship last year, the Sun Devils' first season in their new conference. Playing against Texas in the Peach Bowl, Skattebo rushed for two touchdowns and 143 yards in Arizona State's stunning double-overtime loss.
That was the last look at Skattebo on a football field for a while, and almost certainly his last appearance in an Arizona State uniform. He's set to participate in the NFL Combine beginning Thursday in Indianapolis, in preparation for April's NFL Draft.
Yet the former Sacramento State transfer is leaving Arizona State not with the good vibes from a stunning playoff appearance — but a lawsuit.
According to the Phoenix New Times, Skattebo has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by a college teammate.
Former ASU offensive lineman Mattheos Katergaris last year sued the school and the Arizona Board of Regents for negligence over injuries he allegedly suffered in a 2023 golf cart accident. That lawsuit has been updated, as Katergaris claims Skattebo's actions were "the actual and proximate cause" of his injuries, according to the report from Zach Buchanan.
How did Skattebo cause the golf cart injury? Via Buchanan:
"Katergaris and another player were seated in the back seat of the cart used to ferry players from the team's practice facility to the locker room. Per the suit, "on or around" the day before, the team had been instructed "about the proper use of golf carts" and "explicitly told" that the rear seat had a limit of 600 pounds or two people.- Phoenix New Times
The suit says a third player, Skattebo, "then jumped on the back of the golf cart" and "jumped up and down on the rear bench as the golf cart traveled a considerable distance. Subsequently, the rear bench of the golf cart structurally failed." Katergaris fell from the cart and "sustained serious bodily injury, which resulted in months of medical care.""
Skattebo, 23, has been projected as a high third-round draft pick.
