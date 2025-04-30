Giants quarterback Jameis Winston shows off hilarious Italian accent
By Matt Reed
Jameis Winston is one of the biggest personalities in the NFL, and the New York Giants quarterback is quickly showing that aura off in his new NFC East stomping grounds as he gets assimilated with the New York/New Jersey culture.
Winston has been known throughout his NFL career for being not only a capable starting quarterback but also a funny character that makes his fans and teammates laugh. After joining the Giants in free agency though, he took that to another level by diving into the Italian roots in his new surroundings.
During his early days living in New York since being acquired by the Giants, it seems as though Winston has a new favorite Italian word that he'll be using throughout his time with the team; "Gabagool."
Winston showed off his funny personality during this year's Super Bowl when he was creating content for Fox Sports leading up to the Philadelphia Eagles taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.
