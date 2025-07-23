Giants head coach Brian Daboll names early leader to become starting quarterback
By Matt Reed
The New York Giants have a long way to go until they're back in Super Bowl contention like the days of Eli Manning leading their organization, however, head coach Brian Daboll tipped his hand early on about which quarterback could be guiding his team ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
While the Giants have several veteran options at the position leading into this season, New York also invested heavily in the quarterback spot after drafting rookie signal caller Jaxson Dart out of the University of Ole Miss.
According to Daboll though, former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson remains the starter for the time being, while the Giants also have Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito waiting in the wings alongside Dart.
"These guys will be out here competing but Russ [Wilson] is our starter," Daboll told reporters at the start of training camp.
While Wilson has clearly regressed from his days with the Seattle Seahawks, Daboll and his team have a desperate need to win games quickly in 2025 after the head coach narrowly survived being fired this past offseason.
However, if Daboll and the team can't find success early in the season with veteran options like Wilson and Winston under center it could lead to Dart getting his shot as a rookie with the organization needing to pile up wins fast.
