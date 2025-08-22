Dennis Schroder calls out double standards in Germany with Dirk Nowitzki comparison
The German Men's National Basketball Team has become a powerhouse once again. Led by NBA guard Dennis Schroder and with talent like Franz Wagner on the team, they won the Gold Medal at the Basketball World Cup in 2023.
Schroder also led his team to the Olympic Semifinals in Paris, 2024, with Germany falling just short of securing the Bronze. Dennis remains one of Germany's best players while also their captain going into EuroBasket 2025. But having carried out the flag at the Summer Games to signify this, Schroder revealed the bitter truth of the matter.
“When I was 14, I sat in front of the TV watching Dirk Nowitzki carry the flag at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing,” Schroder said, during an interview with German outlet Stern. “Back then I thought: how cool, there’s no greater honor.
“It’s a great honor, but for me it will never be the same as for Dirk,” he explained. “I will never receive the same love in this country, because I am dark-skinned.”
That both his race and countries of origin play a role in how a player is perceived cannot be denied. What Schroder says is a harsh reality, and one that players belonging to minorities are forced to face often.
Having said that, his success in the German uniform will only help change these types of outlooks. A win in EuroBasket to add to their World Cup, and Schroder will definitely have been much more successful with Germany than Nowitzki ever was.
