The Big Lead

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers agree to blockbuster contract extension

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle has inked his long-awaited contract extension with the team.

By Josh Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle reacts prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle reacts prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

George Kittle is ending April as a very happy man. Early Tuesday morning, it was announced that Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a blockbuster contract extension.

The four-year, $76.4 million deal was first announced by Taylor Lewan, Will Compton, and Bussin' With The Boys, making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

The deal includes $40 million guaranteed. Kittle receives $35 million at signing and $5 million in 2027.

MORE: NFL star George Kittle chugs beer on jumbotron at WrestleMania 41

ESPN's Adam Schefter later confirmed the news.

Last season, Kittle hauled in 78 catches for 1,106 yards, and eight touchdowns.

MORE: Bills GM Brandon Beane rips 'dumbest' criticism of Buffalo's draft by local radio show

Kittle was recently seen at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas where he was living his best life and getting plenty of camera time throughout the weekend. Now, he has even more reasons to celebrate.

George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

RANKINGS: Top 10 most hated teams in sports

NBA: Refs admit they missed crucial foul call in Knicks' close win over Pistons

NFL: Bills GM Brandon Beane rips 'dumbest' criticism of Buffalo's draft by local radio show

SPORTS MEDIA: Embattled executive fired by Fox Sports releases statement

WNBA: Caitlin Clark feels bigger and better at Indiana Fever training camp ahead of WNBA season

Home/NFL