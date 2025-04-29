George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers agree to blockbuster contract extension
By Josh Sanchez
George Kittle is ending April as a very happy man. Early Tuesday morning, it was announced that Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a blockbuster contract extension.
The four-year, $76.4 million deal was first announced by Taylor Lewan, Will Compton, and Bussin' With The Boys, making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.
The deal includes $40 million guaranteed. Kittle receives $35 million at signing and $5 million in 2027.
ESPN's Adam Schefter later confirmed the news.
Last season, Kittle hauled in 78 catches for 1,106 yards, and eight touchdowns.
Kittle was recently seen at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas where he was living his best life and getting plenty of camera time throughout the weekend. Now, he has even more reasons to celebrate.
