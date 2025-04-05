Geno Auriemma praises women taking part of national championship press conference
By Tyler Reed
The job that Geno Auriemma has done with the UConn women's basketball team is one that will never be duplicated.
The legendary coach has won 11 national championships during his over four decades as the head coach of the Huskies.
On Sunday, Auriemma will look to bring a 12th national title home to Storrs, as his team will challenge an impressive South Carolina Gamecocks.
Women's college basketball has grown exponentially in the last few years, and stars like UConn's Paige Bueckers are one of the big reasons for that.
On Saturday, Auriemma was set to speak to the media about his team's big game on Sunday, but had to praise the women who were present for the press conference.
"This is the most women I've ever seen at a press conference since I started this 40 years ago, and I'm just really, really proud of you all," stated Auriemma.
What a way to start your opening press conference for the biggest game of the year. Those opening words by Auriemma are why so many women have trusted him to make them better players and better human beings.
Both Auriemma and Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley will tell you that Sunday's game is about the players on the court. However, it can't be denied what those two mean for women's college basketball.
