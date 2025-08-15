Friday Roundup: Swift takes 'New Heights', NBA schedule drop, trouble in NY, and more
By Tyler Reed
Hello, all you sickos who can't get enough of the good words I put down every Friday. Welcome to another edition of the Friday Roundup.
We've got plenty to discuss, which includes a major podcast debut, the NBA schedule release, and the New York Mets starting an epic downfall.
Let's dive in.
Podcast Debut
It's the most talked about sports moment of this past week; Taylor Swift finally joined her boo, Travis Kelce, on his podcast 'New Heights.'
During Swift's visit, the pop icon revealed the cover of her new album that was plastered on every girl's Instagram account that you know. The world is healing.
Schedule Season
The NBA has dropped the league's 2025-26 schedule, and get ready, finding where games are every night will become your new homework assignment. Just make sure you play the song, NBC. You know the one.
Say It Ain't So
The New York Mets are 1-9 in their last 10 and hang on to the last Wild Card spot in the National League by a half game. Every time both New York teams miss the playoffs, an angel gets its wings.
Browns QB Woes Continue
The Cleveland Browns are truly cursed, and the injury news to Shedeur Sanders is another prime example of the curse.
Sanders dazzled in his preseason debut, but now is unlikely to play in the team's second preseason game with an oblique strain. What is in the water in Cleveland? Probably Dasani.
Boys Are Back In Town
There's nothing like cracking a cold one after a long, hard day at the job. Just ask Philadelphia Eagles star Landon Dickerson, who brought out the cooler after a long, hot practice with the Browns. Let the boys drink, I've always said.
Trouble In Denver
A former Denver Nuggets mascot is suing the franchise for alleged discrimination and unlawful termination. I don't know all the details, but I would give him the dub if he showed up to court in the suit.
Preach
Denzel Washington called out the current landscape of sports media. The legendary actor basically said that not everyone needs an opinion.
But before saying that, Washington had his own opinion on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during a visit on "First Take", which meant he gave his own opinion. Looks like we all love giving our own opinions.
All Is Well In Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills lock up the future of their backfield with a new four-year, $48 million extension for James Cook. Drama and the Bills are two things that don't go together. If only Jerry Jones could see things that way.
Major Deal
The UFC is ditching the pay-per-view model with its new $7.7 billion deal with Paramount. Now, you can get your MMA fix while binging Dexter. That's something I highly recommend.
Hot Water
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is facing legal action as he and his agent are being sued after allegedly "sabotaging" a $240 million real estate project in Hawaii.
This isn't the first time Ohtani's name has been attached to a potential issue, but did you know he can pitch and bat? Here are some highlights the MLB shows you every night on loop.
College Football RedZone?
ESPN and all its Mickey Mouse powers have brought in the NFL Network and other media assets owned by the NFL, including NFL RedZone.
It didn't take long for people to start dreaming about a potential college football redzone, but I will still be the one person who has yet to watch redzone one time. Is it like TikTok? Something that short attention spans love? If so, count me out on the brain rot.
Find It
I'm a simple man. I like to stay home, binge-watch shows I've watched a thousand times, and eat things that make me a big back.
So, when I found out that Cinnamon Toast Crunch had dropped an Apple Pie Toast Crunch cereal, my cravings hit an all-time high.
My local Walmart would not solve my cravings, but I'm not giving up. Today, we find the cereal that will change my life for the better.
Nostalgia
If you're not interested in watching Freakier Friday this weekend, let's be honest: You're either really old or still loving the Jet2 holiday clips on social media.
We've got Lohan and Curtis back on the screen together, folks! I go to movies twice a year, and this could be my second trip.
That's it for your Friday Roundup. We've got a full slate of preseason football coming up this weekend, which means it's the perfect time to drop a little Carrie Underwood singing the Sunday Night Football theme.
Soon, crockpots will be full of chili, and visions of your favorite team winning the Super Bowl will be dancing in your head as you've waited all day for Sunday night. I, for one, can't wait.
Have a great weekend, everyone!