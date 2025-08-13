Cowboys superfan Denzel Washington upset with Jerry Jones' 'money' antics
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the biggest draws in the NFL, and a famous Hollywood actor and team superfan isn't pleased with the way owner Jerry Jones is operating the franchise in recent years.
Denzel Washington has made a legendary career off of his incredible movies, but no matter how much success he has on screen the actor has always had a special place in his heart for the Cowboys.
The 'Remember The Titans' star appeared on ESPN First Take recently to talk about the current state of the Cowboys and simply laid into Jones for the way he's solely focused on making Dallas a business and hasn't been as concerned with fielding a winning team.
"I love the Cowboys," Washington stated alongside Stephen A. Smith and Spike Lee. "... All money ain't good money, Jerry."
Dallas has been the most successful in the NFL since Jones took over in terms of building their brand and becoming the top valued franchise in North American sports, but as Washington pointed out the Cowboys simply haven't been able to keep up with the rest of the team's competitors on the gridiron.
