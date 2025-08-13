The Big Lead

NFL star James Cook caves on contract demands, signs new deal with Buffalo Bills

The Bills running back agreed to a new deal with Buffalo just weeks before the 2025 NFL season kicks off.

By Matt Reed

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hands the ball off to running back James Cook during the NFL training camp practice
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hands the ball off to running back James Cook during the NFL training camp practice / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

NFL running backs have certainly started to see their return to glory in recent years with top stars like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry receiving big contracts with their teams, and one of the league's rising rushers joined that list of players getting paid Wednesday.

RELATED: Cowboys superfan Denzel Washington pissed off with owner Jerry Jones' antics

The Buffalo Bills and James Cook reportedly came to terms on a new four-year, $48 million deal, according to various reports, however, the deal is a bit lower than what the AFC star had been seeking throughout the offseason.

Cook was a huge part of Buffalo's offense in 2024 after a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns and cracking the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive campaign.

The combination of Cook and MVP-winning quarterback Josh Allen has made the Bills one of the toughest rushing duos to stop in the NFL, and with both players locked up long term Buffalo will finally be looking to capture an elusive Super Bowl.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: MLB's postseason schedule includes a big change from 2024

MMA: UFC president Dana White locks in massive White House July 4 fight with CBS after new broadcast rights deal

NBA: James Harden names all-time NBA starting five starring just his former teammates

NFL: Odell Beckham Jr. blasts ESPN NFL insider over bogus retirement report

SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's Laura Rutledge gets major Monday Night Football promotion in sideline shakeup

Home/NFL