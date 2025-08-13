NFL star James Cook caves on contract demands, signs new deal with Buffalo Bills
By Matt Reed
NFL running backs have certainly started to see their return to glory in recent years with top stars like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry receiving big contracts with their teams, and one of the league's rising rushers joined that list of players getting paid Wednesday.
The Buffalo Bills and James Cook reportedly came to terms on a new four-year, $48 million deal, according to various reports, however, the deal is a bit lower than what the AFC star had been seeking throughout the offseason.
Cook was a huge part of Buffalo's offense in 2024 after a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns and cracking the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive campaign.
The combination of Cook and MVP-winning quarterback Josh Allen has made the Bills one of the toughest rushing duos to stop in the NFL, and with both players locked up long term Buffalo will finally be looking to capture an elusive Super Bowl.
