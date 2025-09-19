Friday Roundup: Bills outclass Dolphins, Fever get it done without Clark, and more
By Tyler Reed
We're putting this week in the record books as being one of the longest, most dreaded weeks on the 2025 calendar.
However, it's hard to be down on a Friday. Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday night, and we even got a little WNBA postseason action.
MORE: NFL: Backup Quarterback Power Rankings for Week 3
Let's hit the headlines in the Friday Roundup.
Still A Wagon
The Buffalo Bills took care of business in their Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. It was clear that these are two teams on a different path.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen also decided to make a little history in the Bills' win by becoming the fastest player in the NFL to reach 300 career offensive touchdowns. Is this finally the year?
I've Got A Fever
No Caitlin Clark, no problem for the Indiana Fever. On Thursday night, the Fever bested the Atlanta Dream to punch their ticket to the WNBA semifinals. If the Fever were to win the whole thing without Clark, it could easily become the best sports story of the year.
MORE: NFL: Most Concerning Injuries Around the League for Week 3
We've got another full slate of football this weekend. But for former linebacker Shaquil Barrett, he's dodging other things, like baby dumps.
Guess I shouldn't have decided to eat while writing this.
The City of Los Angeles said goodbye to two legends in the sports world. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar announced their retirement on the same day.
Am I throwing in some volleyball action because my Kentucky Wildcats took down that red team from the same state? Absolutely!
Jason Kelce shares wth us what a Turf Toe injury is, and honestly, if Kelce became the guy to tell us about injuries like Mr. Rogers, I'd pay for a 15th subscription channel.
I'm late to the party, but I stumbled on a Hershey's bar in my travels this week that had a waffle cone mixed in. The food gods were speaking to me, and I had to listen. It's a 10/10.
That's all the kid has for this edition of the Roundup. The kid is a 32-year-old blogger. Anywho, it's Friday. If it's pretty outside, I plead to you to walk out of the office at some point today, grab a six-pack of those blue Kool-Aid things if they still exist, and enjoy the world. In a little over 24 hours, our cabooses will be glued to the couch.
Have a great weekend!
