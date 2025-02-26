Browns fans sick over the franchise's handling of Nick Chubb
By Tyler Reed
To love a team like the Cleveland Browns means that you understand what it feels like to be hurt and disappointed.
The franchise has been in the business of finding a quarterback since they returned back in 1999. So, in the absence of a quarterback, other position players have become fan favorites.
Running back Nick Chubb has been one of those players. Chubb has been one of the best running backs in the league, that was until a devastating injury put him on the shelf in 2023.
This past season, Chubb was eased back onto the field, appearing in just eight games for the team. Unfortunately, the NFL can be a nasty business, and it appears Chubb could be on another team next season.
The news that Chubb will more than likely be suiting up elsewhere next season has not gone over well with the Cleveland faithful.
One member of the Dawg Pound is already giving themselves nightmares of Chubb in the black and yellow with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Listen, we get it. Losing a fan favorite like Chubb is a gut punch, especially to such a loyal fanbase like the Browns.
However, will the four-time Pro Bowler ever be able to get back to the player he was before the knee injury? Keeping Chubb could be a risk, but hey, this franchise has made a load of bad decisions. Why not give a guy a contract out of loyalty? It could be refreshing for this franchise.
