Former Chiefs, Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney arrested on assault charges
Former Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested in Georgia last week on two counts of aggravated assault, according to ESPN.
Toney was booked and charged with strangulation and obstructing/harassing 911 calls on February 6, and had bail set at $25,000 per count against him.
According to court records, Toney posted bail by the next day.
According to a report from TMZ Sports, the arrest stemmed from an altercation on January 14. Police records allege that Toney put his hands around a woman's neck and squeezing "with enough force to cause her to be able to breathe."
It also alleges that the woman had red marks on her neck, and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes. The report also states that Toney took the woman's phone in an effort to prevent her from calling 911.
Toney, 26, was a 2021 first-round pick of the New York Giants out of Florida. He was traded to the Chiefs midway through 2022, and delivered a key punt return that helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he was released after the 2023 season, when he developed a proclivity for dropping passes so bad that he was inactive for the entire postseason.
Toney appeared in three games for the Cleveland Browns this season, before being released after a taunting penalty and muffed punt in a December game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
