Fox Sports host believes Caleb Williams could follow path of former NFL Draft bust
By Matt Reed
Year 1 of the Caleb Williams era was quite disappointing for the Chicago Bears, and with a new NFL head coach leading the NFC North franchise in 2025 things will need to turn around quickly to keep the fanbase at bay.
After watching three of their divisional foes reach the playoffs in 2024, the Bears find themselves in a tough position this season as Ben Johnson comes over from the Detroit Lions and hopes to add a spark to Williams' game.
However, Fox Sports radio host Jason McIntyre doesn't seem to have the highest expectations for the Chicago quarterback, and even stated on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that Williams could follow the career path of another former NFL Draft bust; Johnny Manziel.
"The Bears are treating Caleb Williams like a rookie," McIntyre said. "So he has to unlearn everything he had to learn last year. Obviously some of the videos are not great ... and that 's why my comparison is Johnny Football, some Johnny Manziel."
