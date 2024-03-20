Caleb Williams Crushed His Pro Day, It's Time to Stop Questioning Him
For more than a year, Caleb Williams has been projected to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In that time he's done nothing to diminish that status. Outside of a few quickly debunk stories about his attitude or demands for the future, nothing has derailed Williams' path to being the top pick. On Wednesday, he erased doubts again by absolutely acing his pro day. Maybe it's time we should just stop questioning the kid.
Over the past year many have tried to pick Williams apart. We've heard he's arrogant, he didn't want to go to Chicago and would demand a trade, he'd be shorter than his listed height of 6-foot-1, his arm really wasn't the great, he's not accurate, he can't throw on platform, etc. Precisely none of that has been true. Everyone who has actually met him raves about the kid, he's fully embraced going to the Bears from Day 1, he measured in at a shade under 6-foot-1 but, that's essentially his height, and on Wednesday he demolished any worries about his arm.
During his workout, Williams uncorked impressive throw after impressive throw, including one that traveled 70 yards in the air and landed in his receiver's hands. He moved well, his motion looked excellent and the ball jumped out of his hands. It was everything we've seen on tape from him the last two years at USC.
At this point, it feels like Williams has been so good for so long that people are trying to find flaws when they don't exist. He was excellent as a freshman at Oklahoma and has continued on the track.
In his first collegiate season he got on the field halfway through the year and played very well. He completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,912 yards, with 21 touchdowns, four interceptions and 442 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Then he transferred to USC and his stock went stratospheric.
As a sophomore for the Trojans, Williams turned in a Heisman Trophy campaign. He completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,537 yards, with 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. He averaged 9.1 yards per attempt, had a passer rating of 168.5 and rushed for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He entered his junior season in 2023 having lost his top receiver, top running back and top three offensive linemen. Somehow he still put up great numbers. He completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 3,633 yards, with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. He averaged 9.4 yards per attempt, had a passer rating of 170.1 and added 136 yards and 11 scores on the ground. Despite having a decidedly worse team around him and sitting out multiple quarters during early season blowouts, some of Williams' numbers actually improved.
We all know he's going to have his name called first on April 25. The Bears will be taking him and will make him their franchise quarterback. Williams has the head and personality to be a superstar, he has an outstanding football IQ, is accurate, can make all the throws, is as elusive as any NFL quarterback and he truly wants to be great. He is everything they could possibly want in that spot.
Just watch these throws:
It's time to stop questioning Caleb Williams. At this point, if he doesn't become an excellent NFL quarterback it will be because the Bears didn't develop and protect him.