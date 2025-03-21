Fire alarm causes chaos as Leon Edwards chats to the media ahead of UFC London
By Simon Head
UFC fight weeks tend to be pretty predictable beasts, with the well-oiled UFC machine making sure that the fighters move from commitment to commitment with the minimum of fuss as they work their way towards fight night.
Unfortunately, even the UFC's top-drawer staff couldn't prevent a hotel fire alarm from bringing Leon Edwards' media day session to an unexpected halt.
Edwards took to the stage to field questions from the assembled press at his media day session in Canary Wharf, London, but proceedings were interrupted mid-stream when a fire alarm test blared out over the hotel PA system.
After Edwards patiently waited for the warning message to finish, the session resumed, only for a further alarm test to bring matters to a grinding halt once again.
"I feel like Belal (Muhammad) did that!" laughed Edwards, as he referred to the man who dethroned him at UFC 304 last year and has continued to poke at him on social media ever since.
Thankfully, after some lighting and audio issues were resolved following the enforced stoppage, Edwards was able to continue, as he explained that he plans to defeat number-five contender Sean Brady in Saturday night's main event and
book himself a second shot at UFC championship gold, and potentially a rematch with the man who dethroned him.
But, as he told us in the media room in London, Edwards isn't concerned whether it's Muhammad or Australian challenger Jack Della Maddalena who has the belt when he challenges for it, he just wants to get his belt back.
"One hundred percent," he said.
"I feel like I'm still ranked number one in the division. There's been no movement in the division since I last fought. I go out there and get a good performance against Sean, put him away, finish him, I feel like it puts me right back in line to where I feel I belong.
"This is not about Belal," he continued.
"It's about the belt, not Belal. My goal is the championship, whether Belal's got it, or 'JDM.'"
