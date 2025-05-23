Former Super MVP accepts coaching role with Central State University
By Tyler Reed
It's not every day that a college football program gets the opportunity to hire a former Super Bowl MVP.
However, for Central State University, that dream has now become a reality. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the university is hiring former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes as their next receivers coach.
Steelers fans, and even poor Arizona Cardinals fans, remember just how electric Holmes was during his time in the NFL.
Holmes spent nine seasons in the NFL, and in that time, he played for the Steelers, New York Jets, and the Chicago Bears.
However, his performance in Super Bowl XLIII is one that will be remembered forever.
In my opinion, the Steelers-Cardinals Super Bowl is the greatest Super Bowl of my lifetime. The Steelers would earn the win after Ben Roethlisberger would find Holmes late in the fourth quarter, in what would be one of the most iconic catches in Super Bowl history.
Homles finished the game with nine receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown. Central State wanted talent on their coaching staff, and well, they have found it.
We all can agree that Central State University would be the perfect name for a college in a television show, right? It definitely feels like they could be playing Bishop Sycamore next season.
