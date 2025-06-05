Former Philadelphia Eagles star calls himself 'test dummy' in Vic Fangio's defensive scheme
By Matt Reed
Last season's Philadelphia Eagles championship was just as much about their success on defense as it was attributed to Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and Co. balling out on the offensive side of the football.
While being the best team in the NFL for long portions of the season meant that the Eagles were stacked for elite talent on both sides of the ball, one really important piece of their secondary was traded away during the offseason, and he's clearly not over the situation just yet.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson came back for a second stint with Philadelphia in 2024 after spending a year in Detroit, and now he's calling out Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the organization for the way the team handled him as a "test dummy."
Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason in a move that was a little bit surprising his Eagles teammates and fans, but especially to the player himself because he's not buying the concept that he was a cap casualty.
The 27 year old has certainly had his share of drama since entertaining the league in 2019, however, when he's playing his best football like he was last season Gardner-Johnson was one of the top safeties in the NFL.
