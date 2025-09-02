Former NFL bust Johnny Manziel shares harsh feelings towards Cleveland Browns
By Matt Reed
Johnny Manziel's NFL career certainly didn't pan out the way that the former Texas A&M star had hoped for, and even though it's been years since he last appeared in the league the quarterback still has lots of negative things to say about the franchise that selected him back in the first round of the 2014 draft.
Manziel recently appeared on The Night Cap show with former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, and during the interview the former Cleveland Browns draft pick stated that he's still not over his time with Cleveland and doesn't have any positive things to say about the franchise moving forward.
“I finally sit here today and I’m like, ‘F–k it, I think I’m going to be pissed at them and hate them forever, so, it is what it is,” Manziel said while laughing about the situation. “No love for the Browns, I’m rooting for 0-16 seasons every season.”
While Cleveland has surely had its shares of troubles over the years, especially at the quarterback position, Manziel didn't do himself any favors with the partying he did and the fact that his on-field play never translated to success for the Browns in a competitive NFC North division.
Despite only being 32 years old, Manziel has been out of the NFL for over nearly a decade now, and Cleveland has cycled through many more quarterbacks since his departure.
