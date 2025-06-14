Former NBA star unloads on Knicks for not having plan after firing Tom Thibodeau
By Matt Reed
The New York Knicks thought that finding a new head coach would be easy after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals this season, but their search has been quite the opposite after having several approaches rejected by other NBA teams as New York aims to poach their top candidates.
While the Knicks have reached out to various teams about candidates to fill their vacant head coaching position, including Jason Kidd and Billy Donovan, they haven't found much success after having their approaches denied on five separate occasions.
This process has left Knicks and other NBA fans puzzled by the team's approach, especially as the NBA Finals get closer to wrapping up. One former NBA player, Austin Rivers, went on a rant recently targeting New York for having a poor lack of preparation in place despite firing Tom Thibodeau.
Rivers may still be bitter about how his time in New York ended, but the former NBA guard sided with Thibodeau after being relieved of his duties despite making the playoffs in four out of his five seasons with the Knicks.
