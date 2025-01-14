Former NBA player's latest Kobe Bryant-Kevin Durant take makes NBA fans angry
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant enjoyed a phenomenal 20-year NBA career before retiring from the league in 2016.
During his time in the NBA, Kobe won five titles among other accolades. Moreover, the Mamba's immense popularity made him one of the faces of the league.
Evidently, Bryant's name is often brought up when talking about the NBA's all-time best players. However, there are a few who believe that Kobe doesn't belong in that conversation.
Former NBA player Chandler Parsons recently made a similar statement when he claimed that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is above the Mamba in all-time NBA rankings.
"I would rank Kevin Durant above Kobe," Parsons claimed.
While KD is a phenomenal player, NBA fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were angry upon hearing Parsons' controversial statement.
"Kobe disrespect has gotten outta hand," a fan wrote.
"Not even Kevin Durant would agree with this. Unfathomable take," another added.
"Nah KD is probably more talented than Kobe, but Kobe had the intangibles at KD severely lacks Kobe is an alpha, KD is a follower," one fan shared.
"If we’re going by accomplishments and career resume, Kobe is in a different tier compared to KD, but if we’re talking strictly talent you can make a strong case for KD," a fan offered a neutral take.
To provide full context, Parsons claimed that Bryant shouldn't even be considered a top 3 NBA player of all time. Instead, Durant deserves that spot.
As many fans pointed out, Durant may be a more skilled player than Kobe, but if we take everything into consideration, it's hard to rank the Suns star over the Lakers legend in all-time rankings.
