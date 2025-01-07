What 6-time WWE champion did to 'honor' Kobe Bryant on Monday Night RAW
WWE is moving towards a new era as they made their debut on the streaming juggernaut Netflix with the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.
It was an amazing segment and featured some of the biggest WWE superstars on the much-anticipated debut show.
The new episode of RAW included none other than six-time WWE champion Roman Reigns. Speaking of Reigns, he paid a personal tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Reigns shared an Instagram post where he had a short yet heart-touching message for the Mamba. As for his tribute, Reigns wore Kobe 9 sneakers.
"Everyone's got such a deep respect for Kobe and what he brought to the game. And even more so, not just the game, but that mentality, that Mamba mentality," Reigns said. "It was, it was an honor to to have them painted up and to be able to do something a little bit different, especially on such a big stage. But I just wanted to be able to do a collaboration, do something a little different, show a different layer."
However, that's not the end of Reigns' touching tribute to the late NBA legend. Considering Reigns ring-used sneakers have a huge value now, the WWE superstar has special plans for them.
Reigns made the noble announcement that he plans to auction his ring-worn Kobe kicks and donate it to a children's hospital. Now, that would be a great gesture from the future WWE Hall of Famer.
