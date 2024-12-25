Aaron Rodgers admits he doesn't know what his future holds
By Max Weisman
With two games left in the New York Jets 2024 season, are we watching the final two games of the Aaron Rodgers-Jets era? Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rodgers sounded annoyed about answering yet another question about his future with the team.
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Rodgers told reporters "you should ask Woody [Johnson]" when asked if he thinks the Jets owner wants him back. He also said he hasn't had any conversations with Johnson about his future, adding that he'd be surprised if there was a conversation at the end of the season before the team hires its new head coach and general manager.
Rodgers was traded to the Jets prior to the 2023 NFL season and fans thought he was finally going to get the Jets back to the playoffs and even contend for a Super Bowl. However, Rodgers' Jets tenure could not have been worse. On the fourth snap of his Jets career, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and missed the entire 2023 season. This season, Rodgers has played in every game but hasn't looked like his old self. The Jets are 4-11, missing the playoffs for the 14th straight season.
Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Tuesday that Rodgers is dealing with a knee injury he suffered in the Jets' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Rodgers, though, is determined to play through the MCL injury, telling reporters he'll be on the field against the Buffalo Bills and that he's dealt with worse.
MCL injury aside, if we are watching the Aaron Rodgers era in New York come to an end, who can the Jets go after for 2025? The Jets currently have the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft, but a few teams ahead of them will be looking for a quarterback.
If the Jets want to go the way of the draft, Quinn Ewers, Dillon Gabriel or Carson Beck could potentially be available at No. 8. However, the Jets seem to be done with developing quarterbacks, having been unsuccessful in their last few attempts. Free agent quarterbacks this offseason include former Jet Sam Darnold, who has found a resurgence with the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Fields and Jameis Winston. If the Jets go the free agency route, one of those three would be a good fit for a team with a solid wide-receiving core.
For now, though, New York has Aaron Rodgers under center for at least two more games. As the Jets make their moves to hire a new GM and head coach, more information will come out about a potential reunion with Rodgers or if they'll move on.
