Florida Panthers star parties hard after 2025 Stanley Cup Finals victory
By Matt Reed
One of the most recognizable names in the NHL is a Stanley Cup champion once again after moving teams this season, and it looks as though Brad Marchand is feeling quite comfortable with the Florida Panthers after capturing the title.
Marchand and his teammates have been living it up after their Stanley Cup Finals win over the Edmonton Oilers, but the former Boston Bruins star especially has been active since winning the NHL championship.
Marchand has become known for his love of Dairy Queen's Blizzards over the years, and he was spotted serving them up to fans in South Florida following his team's Game 6 series-clinching matchup. He was met with massive applause by fans, but this was after a long night out with the Stanley Cup.
The Panthers were spotted clubbing after the win, and Marchand was crowd surfing to celebrate the moment while holding the trophy, which has gone through a lot of damage in recent days.
