NFL team surprises with signing of UFL sensation 'The Thiccer Kicker'
By Matt Reed
The UFL hasn't exactly garnered the attention of football fans the way that the NFL has done for decades, but one of the league's top stars is making the jump to the New York Jets after impressing with his massive leg, and physique.
Harrison Mevis took part in the 2024 NFL Draft Combine but had bounced around amongst teams after initially landing with the Carolina Panthers. However, his time has finally come after being signed to the Jets roster following his success in the UFL while earning the nickname "The Thiccer Kicker."
Mevis was a four-year kicker in the SEC during his college days with the Missouri Tigers, however, he's quickly becoming a big deal as a pro and living up to his hype as a former All-American kicker.
