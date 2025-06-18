The Big Lead

NHL veteran Corey Perry has been brutally unlucky in Stanley Cup Finals

The Oilers right wing continued his awful run of losing in the Stanley Cup Finals after the Florida Panthers defeated Edmonton.

By Matt Reed

Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final
Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final / Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
The Florida Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup crown on Tuesday night, but the loss for the Edmonton Oilers was especially brutal for one of their veteran stars because of how unlucky he continues to be at the most critical point of the NHL season.

Veteran Oilers right wing Corey Perry does have a Stanley Cup title to his name from his days with the Anaheim Ducks back in 2007, however, since that victory it's been tough for Perry and his teams to find that same success in NHL finals.

Perry has now lost five Stanley Cup Finals in his last six seasons, which spans across four different NHL teams. The Oilers have lost back-to-back finals against the Panthers, while in the three seasons prior to that Perry lost in the Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

