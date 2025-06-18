The Big Lead

Florida Panthers had too much fun with Stanley Cup after winning NHL title again

The Stanley Cup trophy wasn't safe after the Panthers took home their second title in as many seasons.

By Matt Reed

The belt warn by Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk after winning the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers
The belt warn by Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk after winning the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The NHL Playoffs concluded Tuesday night as the Florida Panthers captured their second straight Stanley Cup title, however, once the partying started after their series win over the Edmonton Oilers things got a little out of hand for the champions.

The Panthers became back-to-back Stanley Cup winners after their 5-1 win against the Oilers, and even though everything went right on the ice for Florida the team struggled to keep the Stanley Cup safe during their celebrations.

Less than 12 hours after the partying started for the NHL champions, photos started circulating with the trophy heavily dented as the Panthers players celebrated their incredible accomplishments this season.

