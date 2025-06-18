Florida Panthers had too much fun with Stanley Cup after winning NHL title again
By Matt Reed
The NHL Playoffs concluded Tuesday night as the Florida Panthers captured their second straight Stanley Cup title, however, once the partying started after their series win over the Edmonton Oilers things got a little out of hand for the champions.
RELATED: Elite Canada prospect Gavin McKenna could change NCAA hockey forever
The Panthers became back-to-back Stanley Cup winners after their 5-1 win against the Oilers, and even though everything went right on the ice for Florida the team struggled to keep the Stanley Cup safe during their celebrations.
Less than 12 hours after the partying started for the NHL champions, photos started circulating with the trophy heavily dented as the Panthers players celebrated their incredible accomplishments this season.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: What position will Rafael Devers play with Giants? Traded ex-Red Sox star expresses rare openness
NBA: Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect could fall in draft after growing worries from NBA teams
WNBA: Nike drops insane 'Indiana Fever' Caitlin Clark x Kobe 5 sneaker edition
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith drops NBA city that players don't consider 'safest environment''
VIRAL: Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo sent special gift to president Donald Trump