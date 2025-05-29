Florida Panthers remain superstitious after reaching Stanley Cup Finals
By Matt Reed
The Florida Panthers are back in the NHL's Stanley Cup Finals for the third time in as many seasons, and now that the Eastern Conference champions have returned to the finals the team is keeping its same mentality in one major aspect.
Back in 2023, the Panthers lost in the finals against the Las Vegas Golden Knights before climbing to the mountaintop and defeating the Edmonton Oilers the following season to win the Stanley Cup.
The big difference between to the two seasons was a subtle one, but a superstition that Florida is taking seriously as they aim to repeat as champions.
After receiving the Prince of Wales trophy Wednesday, which goes to the Eastern Conference champions, none of the Panthers players were seen touching the award. That was their strategy a year ago, and based on the results it's pretty clear that they're going to stick with it as Florida prepares to face either the Oilers or Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Finals.
