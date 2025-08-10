FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times: Round 4 tee times & pairings
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour wraps up the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs on Sunday morning, with the final round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Entering Round 4 on Sunday, England's Tommy Fleetwood leads the way at 14-under, holding a one-stroke lead over countryman Justin Rose (-13).
WATCH: President Donald Trump allegedly caught cheating during golf round
But, within striking distance, is a red hot Scottie Scheffler at 12-under, after shooting a lights-out five-under on Saturday.
You can watch the fourth round streaming live on PGA Tour Live throughout the day, while television coverage begins on the Golf Channel at noon ET. The action then shifts to NBC from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET along with streaming on Peacock.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the final round on Sunday, August 10, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
MORE: Bryson DeChambeau unveils special guest for YouTube video after Happy Gilmore 2 debut
FedEx St. Jude Championship Round 4 tee times & pairings
- 7:45 a.m.: Min Woo Lee
- 7:55 a.m.: Michael Kim, Aldrich Potgieter
- 8:05 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Daniel Berger
- 8:15 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge
- 8:25 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Joe Highsmith
- 8:35 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Ryan Gerard
- 8:45 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Nico Echavarria
- 8:55 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Keegan Bradley
- 9:05 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:15 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Jason Day
- 9:40 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Nick Taylor
- 9:50 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley
- 10:00 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Denny McCarthy
- 10:10 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Corey Conners
- 10:20 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis
- 10:30 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman
- 10:40 a.m.: Sam Burns, Brian Harman
- 10:50 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Russell Henley
- 11:05 a.m.: Harris English, Aaron Rai
- 11:15 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Maverick McNealy
- 11:25 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im
- 11:35 a.m.: Matthias Schmid, Cameron Young
- 11:45 a.m.: Harry Hall, Lucas Glover
- 11:55 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:05 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Kurt Kitayama
- 12:15 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:25 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Collin Morikawa
- 12:40 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Bud Cauley
- 12:50 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:00 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:10 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler
- 1:20 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak
- 1:30 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:40 p.m.: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Red Sox's bizarre Roman Anthony contract incentives draw media scrutiny
NFL: Deion Sanders reveals how Shedeur Sanders prepared for Cleveland Browns preseason debut
NBA: Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James has better chance to win in a Cleveland return
SPORTS MEDIA: Eagles-Bengals NFL preseason game makes history with all-female camera crew
VIRAL: 'King of the Hill' returns on Hulu with a Texas original: Nolan Ryan