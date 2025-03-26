Fans find the perfect dream casting choice if Barry Bonds biopic is ever produced
By Tyler Reed
If you were to ask anyone who watched or even played in the MLB during the 1990s-2000s era who the best player they ever saw play the game was, many would have the same answer.
Barry Bonds is one of one. The should be Hall of Famer is the home run king and could also play the field better than most.
The story of Bonds' career is clouded due to the steroid trial, which leads me to disregard his legacy. However, the career of the greatest hitter in baseball history would be a great story to tell on the big screen.
RELATED: Dodgers set records with $1 billion revenues, $150 million revenue-sharing: report
But it would have the honor of portraying Bonds? Many on social media believe they have found the perfect star to take on that mantle.
Fans of the hit AppleTV+ show 'Severance' believe that Tramell Tillman would be the perfect casting choice for a Bonds biopic.
Tillman is a massive part of the success of Severance, and now, fans are ready to see him become the greatest home run hitter in baseball history.
A Bonds movie not being made yet feels like a missed opportunity to grab some cash for any studio. Now, fans have given these studios the perfect casting choice. I guess it is time for someone to give this movie the green light. If that's the case, can I get a piece of the pie for writing this story?
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick
NBA: Jaylen Brown names one way LeBron James hasn't surpassed Michael Jordan
CBB/CFB: The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal is absolutely chaotic just one day in
SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Fight For Glory' amps up the World Series highlight film for the digital age