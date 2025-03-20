Scottie Scheffler calls out LIV for creating golf’s significant divide
By Matt Reed
Scottie Scheffler isn't just the best golfer on the planet as we gear up for The Masters next month, but he's normally one of the most composed and quieter players on the PGA Tour. That's why his comments recently were a bit surprising when asked about the current state of pro golf.
It's no secret that despite the ongoing merger negotiations between the PGA and LIV Golf that there's going to be some residual bad blood for some time after many top players took big money to leave and move to the Saudi-backed league.
Scheffler was talking about the divide that's been created on the pro scene, and bluntly stated that there's only one party responsible for what's happening at the moment; LIV.
There's been plenty of talks about how the two tours can coexist in the future and the pathway back to becoming one unified brand, but despite all of that - which will cost billions to reconcile - there's been so much back and forth between elite players that it won't be an easy fix.
Bryson DeChambeau publicly backed LIV recently, saying he wouldn't be leaving any time soon. And while that may be for appearances and because of the outrageous money LIV is giving him, he's always been a player that speaks his mind.
