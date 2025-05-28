Ex-Lakers star claims LeBron James could have six NBA championships if not for one decision
The NBA GOAT debate rages on endlessly between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Even their agents have recently been getting involved in it. However, those who believe MJ is the greatest to ever do it tend to point to just one fact. He has six championships; LeBron only has four.
Despite having been to the Finals on ten occasions, James has lost more than he has won. His last win came in the Bubble in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Some thought that the team could have won even more than it did, although fans never got to find out because GM Rob Pelinka decided to move on from some of the pieces.
That team was led by LBJ and Anthony Davis, but they had many more key contributors. Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, Dwight Howard, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all played big roles in that win. KCP has now said James could have been level with Jordan if not for Pelinka's decision.
"Everything just clicked for us, inviting to each other's houses," Caldwell-Pope said on Dwight Howard's podcast. "I spent more time with my team than my family. If we kept that together, we would've run off 2 more. There would be no more GOAT talk, that would've put LeBron at 6".
Whether that team would have repeated or not is hard to say. Losing all their key rotation pieces is what eventually ended the James-Davis era in Los Angeles, though.
As for KCP, he won another ring with the Denver Nuggets, although he is now with the Orlando Magic. Lakers fans have no time for what-ifs either; they're busy thinking about Luka Doncic and his conditioning.
