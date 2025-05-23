Evander Holyfield, daughter Eve poke fun at Mike Tyson ear-biting incident with viral rap song
By Matt Reed
Boxing might not have the same luster as a sport as it once did back in the days of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, but one of the most iconic moments between the two heavyweights still lives on to this day.
While Holyfield was on the receiving end of one of the truly wackiest sequences in sports history when Tyson famously bit his ear during a match, the former at least has a good sense of humor about the situation years after the fact.
Holyfield and his daughter were recently together in a social media video jamming to Big Yavo's "Webbie Flow," which references Tyson biting his ear. He even smiles throughout the video when that part of the song comes up.
During his career, Holyfield was known for being the only heavyweight champion to ever win the WBA, WBC and IBF titles on four separate occasions after securing legendary wins against Buster Douglas, Riddick Bowe, Tyson and John Ruiz.
