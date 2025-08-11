ESPN NFL insider suggests Cowboys 'further away' from deal with Micah Parsons
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys certainly have a long road ahead to get back to being one of the elite teams in the NFL, and the way things are going at the moment the NFC East franchise might not have one of its top defensive stars to begin the season.
With the ongoing Micah Parsons saga growing more agonizing on a daily basis, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter weighed in on the situation Monday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
After a lot of back-and-forth from Parsons' camp and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Schefter set the record straight and indicated that the two sides "are further away from a deal today than they were in early April."
That's certainly a discouraging sign for one of the elite pass rushers in the NFL, especially as other top players from across the NFL have gotten paid big bucks this offseason, including Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive end T.J. Watt.
Parsons and the Cowboys will meet the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 next month, however, the veteran pass rusher's availability seems very much in question at this stage of the offseason.
