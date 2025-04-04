Kenny Mayne ranks ESPN's Top 5 SportsCenter anchors
Kenny Mayne's 27-year career with ESPN included multiple stints anchoring its signature highlights show, SportsCenter. The first dates to 1997, when he co-anchored with Dan Patrick as a replacement for Keith Olbermann.
Although Mayne's assignments would often take him far from the cozy Bristol, Conn. studios, he's as well-versed in the history of the network as nearly anyone who ever faced a camera.
So it was that another former SportsCenter anchor, Jemele Hill, asked Mayne to rattle off his Top 5 SportsCenter anchors of all-time — present company excluded.
Without pausing in between, Mayne rattled off a list of mononyms that should be well-known to anyone reading this far: (Chris) Berman, Bob Ley, Dan (Patrick), Keith (Olbermann), and Stuart (Scott) — "with (Scott) Van Pelt coming in for Stuart since he has passed."
With the exception of Van Pelt and Berman, who joined ESPN a month after SportsCenter's initial launch in 1979, everyone in Mayne's Top 5 has moved on from the network. Mayne last worked for ESPN in 2021, Hill in 2018.
"That is a very credible and wonderful Top 5," Hill replied. "I can't wait for the headline to be 'Kenny Mayne shades every ESPN anchor — not these 5.' "
Sorry, Jemele.
