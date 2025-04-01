ESPN announces hire of longtime NFL Network 'Good Morning Football' host
One day after Peter Schrager signed off from Good Morning Football for the last time, ESPN formally announced it had signed the veteran NFL Network personality to a multi-year contract.
According to an ESPN press release, Schrager will contribute commentary and analysis to Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Live, and SportsCenter throughout the year with more regular appearances during the NFL season.
Leading up to and surrounding the Super Bowl, NFL free agency and the NFL Draft, Schrager will have an increased presence on the same programs. Schrager will also write occasionally for ESPN.com and contribute to ESPN Radio and ESPN’s podcast lineup, according to the release.
“I’m incredibly excited for this amazing opportunity with ESPN," Schrager said in a statement. "Beyond their fantastic year-round, wall-to-wall, coverage of the NFL, ESPN is personally special to me in that I grew up watching ‘SportsCenter’ three or four times every morning before school and swore by that 'NFL Primetime' music with Chris Berman and Tom Jackson doing the highlights on Sunday nights. I can’t wait to be a part of it all and am thrilled to be joining this incredible team.”
Schrager's departure from NFL Network was first reported by Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. The 42-year-old is one of several on-air personalities who have left the network since it moved its studio operations from New York to Los Angeles last year.
