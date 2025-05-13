ESPN's 'Flagship' app has an official name, price
After months of speculation around what it would cost and what it would be called, ESPN answered the big questions about its "flagship" direct-to-consumer streaming app Tuesday.
ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro announced the app will be called simply "ESPN," will launch in "early fall," and cost $29.99 per month for its unlimited option and $11.99 per month for a more limited-content option that is similar in scope to the current ESPN+ app.
ESPN+ subscribers will automatically become subscribers to the more limited version of the new service. In the long term, however, ESPN will look to fold all its content into the new app.
"Our straightforward approach to name and pricing will help fans cut through the clutter, and provide them compelling options to access all our content within the enhanced ESPN App," Pitaro said in a press release. "It will be the ultimate sports destination for personalized experiences and features, and, on top of that, fans will be able to choose to bundle ESPN with the industry-leading Disney+ and Hulu streaming services.”
More news: ESPN makes major announcement about Super Bowl LXI coverage
A special offer at launch will allow subscribers to the ESPN app access Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months.
Front Office Sports reports the future of the ESPN+ app will be dictated in part by "contractual rights commitments with several leagues, both domestically and internationally."
More news: Baseball team sues Disney, claims Pickles in 'Win or Lose' violates their trademark
“We are ultimately going to judge ourselves based on the totality of people subscribing to ESPN,” Pitaro said at a press event Tuesday, via FOS's Eric Fisher. “We are not going to look at one specific platform. We want to be available across platforms, across price points.”
That's a bold statement, but one that acknowledges the reality of how original sports content — everything from games to whiparound shows to documentaries — is consumed. As more cable subscribers cut the cord, the device-agnostic app is king.
More news: FanDuel Sports Network continues to eliminate positions in Detroit
On Monday, Fox announced it will launch FOX One, a new direct-to-consumer streaming platform that will make FOX's complete library available to viewers, including news, sports and entertainment content. The price point and launch date are still to be announced.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Moms rule, Cleveland's epic fail, balancing scales, and more
NBA: Donovan Mitchell injury, Pacers blowout win put Cavaliers on the brink of elimination
MLB: Dodgers plan to bid on MLB's next luxury free agent: report
CFB: Miami Hurricanes football player allegedly drove car involved in fatal crash
NFL: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' mother shares why she overprotects her son
VIRAL: Bill Belichick has awkward moment at Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine USA pageant